In a decision on Oct. 6, the National Labor Relations Board said the company's letters to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers union members on Nov. 30, 2015; April 4, 2016; and July 15, 2016, did not constitute a lockout threat.

The NLRB is still deciding whether the July 15 letter was improperly "direct dealing" with employees. The company hopes to hear an answer on that question within a couple of months.

American Crystal has about 1,200 employees in the contract, located primarily at its sugar beet processing and refinery locations in Moorhead, East Grand Forks and Crookston, Minn., and in Hillsboro and Drayton, N.D., as well as a handful of workers at storage facilities in Iowa and Minneapolis.

The company proposal was for a contract extension that included 3 percent annual base pay increases for the next five years, shift pay improvements beneficial to workers, pension increases and $2,500 signing bonuses, The union officials did not respond to the preliminary offer by an Aug. 31, 2016, deadline, so the company said it would be prepared for full negotiations in the spring of 2017 for a contract that expires July 31, 2017.

The company says it doesn't want a repeat of the schedule that produced the July 31, 2011 lockout of workers. The company locked out employees for 22 months, through May 2013. The union made several claims of illegal activities by the company to the NLRB but failed, and later failed in appeals.

This time, union officials rejected offers for early negotiations and countered that they wanted to start negotiations two weeks before the contract expired. Official then went to the NLRB with their complaints.

Early effort

Early negotiation overtures started in November 2015. On Nov. 30, 2015, American Crystal's Vice President of Administrations Lisa Borgen wrote a letter to union employees conveying the company's disappointment about being rebuffed in an effort to hold early negotiations with the union.

In that letter, Borgen said the company offered a contract extension and early negotiation to "ensure labor peace, which would also ensure employees continuing to work and earn pay and benefits." Borgen said it is important that letters were sent first to union top officials, and then to members.

"Negotiating a contract extension could have resulted in annual wage increases; improvements to the pension plan; and the possibility of a signing bonus for employees," Borgen wrote, of the proposal. "We remain hopeful that no dispute will occur but are left with the possibility of a labor dispute, as a result of the 2017 negotiations."

The company asked that negotiations be limited to annual wage increases, improvements to the pension plan, and possibly a signing bonus. The company had asked that negotiations be held on two days in December 2015. Borgen said there was no response.

On March 16, the company sent a new e-mail invitation to the presidents of the union locals, again asking for a meeting.

On April 4, Jethro Head, BCTGM international vice president of for the Midwest region, contacted Dan Diers, Crystal's labor relations manager, to confirm the local presidents are not interested in meeting. Instead of negotiating in 2016, Head suggested they be delayed until the weeks of July 10 and July 24.

Also on April 4, Borgen sent a follow-up letter to the union members, notifying them the union's proposed dates would be "only two weeks before the contract expired Aug. 1, 2017," Borgen said.

In September, John Riskey, president of the BCTGM local in Grand Forks, N.D., said he expected negotiations to start in the spring of 2017 and that the company was getting ready for them. He said the union is planning to appeal the NLRB decisions.

No alternative

An anonymous worker sent Forum News Service a copy of a survey that was reportedly delivered to Moorhead workers at meetings in early May 2016, as a basis of labor contract negotiations. The survey asked union members to identify which of a group of 20 items were "most important" to them. Those included, but weren't limited to: a basic wage increase, position upgrades, health insurance, pension increases, outsourcing, work schedules, attendance policy, breaks, picketing language, total quality management, job training, literacy training, excessive overtime, union label, vacation, health coverage, health and safety, bidding process, substance abuse policy, and Family and Medical Leave Act.

The survey asked union members to choose the three most important issues, and asked members, "How willing are you to help the union fight for them?" with a scale of 1 to 5. Additionally, "Do you believe the company has the financial resources to afford a reasonable wage and pension increase?" The question doesn't define the word reasonable.

On Aug. 29, before the early negotiation deadline created by American Crystal, eight top elected officials from the BCTGM units wrote to their members that the union was "committed to collective bargaining through the democratic process." They alleged the company "wants to circumvent the process" and described the company's efforts as "threatening to lockout employees after the current bargaining agreement expires on July 31, 2017, as they did for 22 months in 2011 to 2013."

"However, the Union has refused to be intimidated by the Company's cynical tactic to threaten a lockout if we did not agree to their terms," the presidents said in the letter, calling this "unlawfully intimidating the employees we represent."

The NLRB, however, ruled that Borgen did not threaten a lockout: "Rather, the letters express the employer's concern that the employer and Union should engage in early negotiations for a successor labor agreement because of the Employer's concern of the 'possibility of a labor dispute' and its goal 'to avoid a labor dispute.'"

Playing politics?

Borgen said the company is responsible for processing beets, which are perishable. As in 2011, the company must make back-up arrangements to handle the crop in case of a labor impasse, and so must incur the expense of making those arrangements. "You can't make that plan two weeks in advance," she said, declining to say what the cost is. "All I will say is it's a significant expense for us to make alternative plans. The bottom line is we would prefer to make an agreement with employees so we wouldn't have to make alternative plans."

In the last dispute, American Crystal contracted with Strom Engineering of Minnetonka, to find replacement workers.

In a letter, the union's leader told members he emailed Dan Diers, Crystal's human resource manager, saying Crystal "again proved your political motives with your latest self-serving letter," and offered two weeks, with the possibility of negotiation.

Crystal made no counteroffer. "We did not feel his offer to meet two weeks before the expiration of the contract was a good faith offer," Borgen said.