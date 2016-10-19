Fargo State of the Schools address Nov. 3

The State of the Schools address and public focus groups will be at Discovery Middle School, 1717 40th Ave. S.

Parents, school district staff and community members are encouraged to pre-register before 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 by calling (701) 446-1005, or emailing campbea1@fargo.k12.nd.us. People can also sign up online at www.fargo.k12.nd.us/focusgroup. Attendees will receive background material in advance of the event.

School Board President Linda Boyd and Superintendent Jeff Schatz will present the State of the Schools address for the 2016—17 school year in the school auditorium.

After the address, participants will go into small groups for discussion.