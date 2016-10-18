F-M Coats for Kids and Families short on children's coats

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Salvation Army, 1503 1st Ave. N. in Moorhead. Donations can also be dropped from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Salvation Army, 304 Roberts St., Fargo.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase needed items.

Coats for Kids and Families and Thanksgiving Food Box registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20.