Pancake breakfast proceeds go to Alzheimer's research

Attendees will get a sneak peek at the area's newest senior living community, New Perspective-West Fargo. This community, which opens for memory-care residents in December, will include large apartments ready to accept residents' furnishings, a swimming pool kept at 93 degrees, chef-made menu options, multiple dining options, a bistro serving Starbucks coffee, a fitness center, a dance studio, computer labs and more.

For more information, visit www.npseniorliving.com.