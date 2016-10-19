Pancake breakfast proceeds go to Alzheimer's research
WEST FARGO—A pancake breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Brewtus' Brickhouse, 635 32nd Ave. E. The cost is $5, with all proceeds donated to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Attendees will get a sneak peek at the area's newest senior living community, New Perspective-West Fargo. This community, which opens for memory-care residents in December, will include large apartments ready to accept residents' furnishings, a swimming pool kept at 93 degrees, chef-made menu options, multiple dining options, a bistro serving Starbucks coffee, a fitness center, a dance studio, computer labs and more.
For more information, visit www.npseniorliving.com.