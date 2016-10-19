Meeting set Oct. 24 on Fargo recreational facility study
FARGO—GreenPlay LLC will present findings from its indoor multipurpose recreational facility feasibility study, conducted on behalf of the Fargo Park District, at a public meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at the Depot, 701 Main Ave.
The meeting is open to the public.
This study looked at the existing recreational facilities, activities and services. GreenPlay gathered input from residents, business owners, special interest groups and other interested parties to determine the need for a new multipurpose recreational facility in south Fargo.
For more information, call the Fargo Park District at (701) 499-6060 or visit fargoparks.com.