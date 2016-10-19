Sixth annual Fargo Brewer's Ball set Nov. 11
FARGO—The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Fargo Brewer's Ball to benefit finding a cure for cystic fibrosis from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4351 17th Ave. S.
The event will feature over 15 local breweries, wineries and distilleries, free food, live music from The Front Fenders, and silent and live auctions with items such as a Carson Wentz signed jersey and a brew-your-own beer experience.
This event is for ages 21 and over and open to the public.For more information, visit www.fargobrewersball.com.