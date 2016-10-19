End of life documentary, discussion set Nov. 15 in Fargo

The event is free, but pre-registration is required by Nov. 8 because seating is limited. Register at bit.ly/beingmortalfargo or call (701) 356-1521.

After the screening, there will be a guided conversation on how to identify and communicate wishes about end of life goals and preferences. The discussion features Dr. Tricia Langlois with Hospice of the Red River Valley, Dr. Steven Briggs with Sanford Health and Dr. Walter Johnson with Essentia Health.

"Being Mortal" discusses the importance of people planning ahead and talking with family members about end of life decisions.