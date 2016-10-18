Woman, 73, dies in two-car crash in north-central ND
DRAKE, N.D. -- A 73-year-old Drake woman has died from injuries in a two-car crash on the edge of the Drake Monday night.
The unidentified woman was driving on Highway 52 about 5:25 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrossse driven by Dennis Smith, 76, of Minot who was attempting to turn left into a gas station on the highway.
The Drake woman, who was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, ended up in a ditch. She was transported by helicopter to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she later died from her injuries, said the North Dakota State Patrol.
Her name is expected to be released Wednesday.
Smith and his wife, Melanie, 73, were also injured and transported to St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey.
Drake is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
The patrol is continuing its investigation of the crash.