Woman, 73, identified in fatal two-car crash in north-central ND
DRAKE, N.D. -- A 73-year-old Drake woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash on the edge of the Drake Monday night, Oct. 17.
Jacqualine Richter was driving on Highway 52 about 5:25 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrossse driven by Dennis Smith, 76, of Minot who was attempting to turn left into a gas station on the highway.
Richter, who was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, ended up in a ditch. She was transported by helicopter to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she later died from her injuries, said the North Dakota State Patrol.
The patrol said it was unknown if she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Smith and his wife, Melanie, 73, were also injured and transported to St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey. Both were wearing seat belts.
Drake is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
The patrol is continuing its investigation of the crash.