Nicholas J. Davison, 40, was found guilty in a court trial of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to serve 240 days and ordered to pay fees totaling more than $1,000.

Davison was given credit for having served 111 days. He will be on supervised probation for two years after serving his time.

Davison was one of 18 men who were arrested by area law enforcement agencies over the course of two days in June as part of a sting operation called "Guardian Angel."

The sting targeted suspects who allegedly went to area hotels looking to hire minors for sex.

The operation involved placing ads on websites and mobile apps through which contact with suspects was made.

Suspects would then show up at local hotels expecting to find minors to have sex with, according to officials who organized the sting.

Davison's case is one of the first arising from the sting operation to be resolved.

When the sting was announced at a news conference in Fargo, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said the sting showed that the Fargo-Moorhead area had a human trafficking problem.

He said it also indicated, "We have many silent victims of sexual abuse by sexual predators that we don't know about."