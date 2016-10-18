Clifford Edward Monteith III, 27, signed a plea agreement that would drop four charges, including a Class A felony count of attempted murder, if he pleaded guilty to five charges, including a felonies for assault and disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Pembina County District Judge Laurie Fontaine sentenced Monteith on Monday, Oct. 17, to 15 years in prison minus 134 days credit for time served.

"What we were looking for was definitely a sentence that would serve the interest in protecting the community, and he will be off the street for 15 years, which is substantial," Pembina County State's Attorney Ryan Bialas said. "At 15 years, there is no doubt in my mind he will be able to go in and complete programs in order to keep him safe from himself as well as the community safe from him in the long run."

The sentence follows a June 5 traffic stop in which Monteith attacked Deputy Brad Bowman with a hunting knife, according to court documents. Charges state Monteith punched and head-butted Bowman multiple times and tried to take the deputy's gun from him. Bowman used a Taser on Monteith, who fought it off, and ran to his patrol car to escape the attack, which ended when the deputy shot Monteith three times. After kicking the side of the patrol car, Monteith fled but eventually was arrested.

Bowman "feared for his life" and was injured during the attack but since has made a full recovery. Monteith also recovered from his injuries.

Defense attorney Erik Escarraman said he thought his client was remorseful.

"I think what has happened was a tragedy for everyone, including himself," Escarraman said. "It should help him enable a new life. I think this is the start of a path forward."

Monteith had a long history of criminal cases, including theft, driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault.