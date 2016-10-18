Woman who shot husband in Pembina County won't face charges

Brandon Allen Thompson, 31, was charged last week in Pembina County District Court with a Class A felony attempted murder charge, Class C felony counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after investigators said he opened fire on Edward Kennelly while he was visiting Thompson's wife, Lora.

Though Lora Thompson shot and injured her husband, an investigation revealed criminal charges against her were not warranted, Pembina County State's Attorney Ryan Bialas told the Herald on Tuesday.

"After lining up the distances, the trajectories and the statements, BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) told me it would be inappropriate to file charges on this case," he said, referring to Lora Thompson's involvement in the shooting. "As a prosecutor, if the forensics are not there, ethically, I can't file charges."

Brandon Thompson came home Thursday to find another man in his house with his wife, investigators said. An argument broke out and Brandon Thompson fired a 9mm Luger handgun at Kennelly from 5 feet away, but he was not injured, according to court documents. During a struggle, Brandon Thompson's gun was dislodged, according to investigators. When witnesses said he went after a military-style rifle, Lora Thompson grabbed the dislodged handgun and fire at least three shots at her husband, with one hitting him in the back, according to investigators.

Brandon Thompson was arrested but since has been released on bond.

The decision to not press charges against Lori Thompson was based on forensic reports from the BCI, interviews and statements from witnesses and information disseminated from debriefings, Bialas said. The Sheriff's Department also didn't file criminal charges against Lora Thompson, a step prosecutors use in deciding if a case should go to court.

"Everyone was under agreement with the evidence that we had, it just was not appropriate to file charges against her," Bialas said.

Lora Thompson claimed her actions justified self-defense, telling Forum News Service she was consoling a friend, and her husband misinterpreted the situation. While there is evidence Brandon Thompson did not want Kennelly at the Thompson house, investigators and Bialas agreed Lora Thompson acted in self-defense.

Some have been critical of the lack of charges against Lora Thompson, with one group of people starting a petition on www.change.org to have Brandon Thompson's case dropped. The online petition stated he had no intention of killing Kennelly and "was just trying to scare him away" with a warning shot.

The petition defending Brandon Thompson as an "amazing dad" of two boys had gathered more than 460 supporters as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bialas said his office wanted to be transparent about why no charges would be filed against Lora Thompson.

Brandon Thompson faces 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for the Class A felony, five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each Class C felony and one year in prison and a $3,000 fine for the misdemeanor charge.

His next court appearance is Nov. 30.