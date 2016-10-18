At the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Marty Johnson, who is vying for the District 5 seat joined incumbent Mary Scherling along with Vern Bennett and Jim Kapitan who are seeking the District 3 seat.

All but Johnson were very clear that they supported the F-M diversion.

Johnson said he believes Fargo deserves permanent flood protection, but he owns land next to the proposed diversion area and said the current plan may not be the best one.

"My biggest fear right now, I think this is heading for federal court," Johnson said. "If it ties up in federal court, nobody's going to win. We'll spend millions of dollars and we'll be at square one and that scares me."

"I"m fully 100 percent for the diversion as it exists today," Kapitan said.

The commission candidates also discussed how they would pay for the diversion, giving support of an extension of the half-cent sales tax. In November, voters will decide if it should be extended past its expiration of 2031 to 2084 to help pay for the $2.2 billion Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion.Johnson said he would prefer an extension be considered after the project is underway instead of beforehand.

In a roundtable format, candidates answered audience questions that also asked about recent social issues, starting with how to handle refugee resettlement in Fargo along with the candidate's thoughts on how to address the recent spike in opiate-related deaths and mental illness.

While Scherling said helping those trying to escape war torn countries is the right thing to do, she, like the other four candidates, wanted to learn more about the costs to the county.

Bennett focused on the need for more treatment services for addiction and mental illness in the county, to avoid jail overcrowding.

Bennett served on the commission for 12 years in District 2 before reaching his term limit in 2014.

Chad Peterson, who is running uncontested for a District 1 seat, did not attend the forum.