Killed were Michael Kalvig, 47, of Glenville, Minn., and Abdulhafiz Hussein, 37, of Roseville, Minn.

Kalvig was driving his Kenworth eastbound on Interstate 90 when it crossed through the median and hit a Freightliner driven by Hussein who was westbound in the other lanes, said the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 12:10 p.m.