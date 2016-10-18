Two semitruck drivers killed in Interstate 90 crash in Minnesota
WINONA, Minn. -- Two semi truck drivers died when one crossed the median and hit the other head-on on Tuesday about noon on Interstate 90 in far southeast Minnesota.
A 2012 Kenworth semi truck was headed was headed east on the interstate when it crossed the median and entered the westbound lane striking the a 2010 Freightliner, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The names of the drivers were expected to be released Wednesday morning