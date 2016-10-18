District 44 candidates square off at forum

At the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, Republican Sen. Tim Flakoll was joined on the panel by his Democrat challenger, Merrill Piepkorn.

Karla Rose Hanson, a Democrat, seeks to unseat Republican Rep. Blair Thoreson, who has served in the House since 1999, while Democrat Rep. Joshua Boschee is being challenged by Republican Gail Nelson, owner of Journey Counseling.

About two dozen audience members submitted questions to the candidates at the forum to hear their stances on issues ranging from higher education, student loans, taxes, and immigration to the current opiate crisis and need for mental health treatments.

All six candidates supported addressing social issues at the state level such as mental health and drug use, while budgets are a dividing factor among the candidates.

Democrat candidates were asked how they would address issues while controlling property tax rates.

"There are different solutions that out there, I don't think we have to increase any taxes to do so," Boschee said.

The Republican candidates were asked to explain their role in the current budget situation, referring to the state's projected shortfall.

Nelson said the oil money allowed the state to do much more while the Bakken was booming, but the Legislature will have to be careful in the future to not overspend.

"There is always going to be that tug of war of what we want to do and what we can afford to do," Nelson said.

Thoreson said the state has increased its budget over the years, but there have also been huge increases in the population.

"Going forward with the budget, we will have those resources to use to make sure property taxes do not go up, income taxes will not go up," Thoreson said.

Flakoll said he has sponsored bills with more than 200 people in the past 18 years on both sides of the aisle. He said he wants to continue to improve education, keep Fargo safe and diversify the state's economy to help it grow and continue into a robust future. "We need to lead from the center, and I will continue to lead on the property tax issue," Flakoll said.

Piepkorn said Flakoll is out of touch with his district and he would better represent the voters of District 44.

""A lot of people are just disgusted about the way things are," Piepkorn said. "They want change."

Hanson, who said she would be a moderate leader, said the issues the candidates highlight are all very similar so voters should look at the person, lawmakers' communication and ability to get things done in Bismarck that reflect the voters' priorities.

"Rep. Blair Thoreson's votes are no longer aligned with the voters in District 44," Hanson said.

Thoreson said the the No. 1 issue by far for voters is property tax relief, which he found by visiting constituents. Communication and feedback from voters has always been a priority for him, he said.

Boschee said voters who have reached out to him have changed his mind on how to vote on bills while in Bismarck and he hopes to continue to serve his neighborhood.