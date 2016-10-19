"It's a rigged election, It's rigged like you've never seen before, It's rigged system folks," Trump said. "They even want to try to rig the election at the polling booths. Believe me there's a lot going on."

Some are worried this could cause some major issues on Election Day.

"I think it's all kind of ridiculous," said Natasha Berg, first time voter.

"It's just the last straw he's trying to grab to get any kind of relevance he has left," said Jackson Frey, voter.

Trump going as far as to tell his supporters to do their part to stop it.

"Go to your place and vote and go pick some other place and go sit there with your friends and make sure it's on the up and up," Trump said.

This could cause voter intimidation worries for local election officials on.

"That's always a claim people make but we don't really see it," said Mike Montiplaisir, Cass County Auditor.

Montiplaisir says it's highly unlikely for voter fraud.

"Trying to change votes is pretty impossible here," Montiplaisir said.

Meaning nothing will change here on Nov. 8. That means no campaigning within 100 feet of a voting precinct and 500 election workers facilitating.

"They're very dedicated, they want to make sure only those who are eligible to vote can vote," said Montiplaisir.

A way they do that is having election judges checking ID's, it can be a driver's license, a non-driver’s license, or a tribal-government issued ID.

If you don't have any of those, you'll be required to sign a voter's affidavit, swearing to your identity.

As the Election Day draws near, some voters say it can't come soon enough.

"Since this is my first time being able to vote, it kind of sucks, cause it's just horrible options," Berg said.

"I'm just kind of glad we only have three weeks left," Frey said.

Clay County Election Officials say they're prepared for what's to come on Election Day.

Early voting in Cass County starts on Oct. 31, you can vote at the Baymont Inn, Cambria Suites or the FargoDome.