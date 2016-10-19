Facebook adds food ordering feature

Users will also be able to get quotes from businesses, buy movie tickets and book appointments at spas and salons, Facebook said in a blog post.

Simply click “Start Order” on any restaurant’s Facebook Page that uses Delivery.com or Slice, the blog post stated.

Earlier this month, Facebook launched "Marketplace," a platform that allows people to buy and sell items locally.

Facebook, which has about 1.7 billion monthly active users, also said on Wednesday it would add a "recommendations" feature that will allow users to share recommendations on such things as places to eat.