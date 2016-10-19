Facebook adds food ordering feature
Facebook Inc. said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.
Users will also be able to get quotes from businesses, buy movie tickets and book appointments at spas and salons, Facebook said in a blog post.
Simply click “Start Order” on any restaurant’s Facebook Page that uses Delivery.com or Slice, the blog post stated.
Earlier this month, Facebook launched "Marketplace," a platform that allows people to buy and sell items locally.
Facebook, which has about 1.7 billion monthly active users, also said on Wednesday it would add a "recommendations" feature that will allow users to share recommendations on such things as places to eat.