NDSU Faculty Senate gives vote of support for Bresciani

The votes favoring the resolution exceeded a 67 percent threshold of support that was in the resolution passed by the NDSU Faculty Senate. The resolution had the support of 457 of 562 faculty members, with 105 opposed.

Results of the faculty vote, which took place online, were made public Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The higher education board decided in late June to delay a decision on extending Bresciani's contract, which expired June 30. Board members said they hoped to see improvement in Bresciani's performance in several areas, including communication, teamwork and collaboration, boosting research efforts for NDSU and information technology compliance with state law.

Most of those areas were cited in Chancellor Mark Hagerott's performance review of Bresciani.

Bresciani's performance also came under scrutiny in his handling of a controversial new media policy for covering Bison athletics. New guidelines, quickly abandoned because of a widespread backlash, would have imposed certain restrictions on media outlets that did not hold broadcasting rights.

After first issuing a statement in support of the new guidelines, Bresciani appeared to contradict himself days later when he asked for the new policy to be rescinded, and said he had concerns about the process that resulted in the restrictions.

A Kansas lawyer who was hired by the higher education board to conduct an independent investigation of the matter concluded that Bresciani could have done a better job of communicating his position, but did not lie or violate university system policy.

Earlier this week, the NDSU Student Senate passed a resolution in support of Bresciani, and in June the NDSU Staff Senate voted to send a letter of support for Bresciani.

The State Board of Higher Education is expected to consider Bresciani's contract when it meets Nov. 16 at Minot State University.

Through a spokeswoman, Bresciani declined to comment on the votes of support.

Kathleen Neset, chairwoman of the state board of higher education, was not available for comment Wednesday morning.