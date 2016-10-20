'Boo at NDSU' planned for Oct. 27

The event is free and open to the public.

At Mathew Living Learning Center, student groups will organize booths, games and crafts for children and families to enjoy. The Office of Residence Life will open many of residence halls across campus for trick-or-treating in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Parking will be available in the FA and HR lots north and east of the Mathew Living Learning Center. Maps of the residence halls participating in trick-or-treating will be available at the carnival.

For more information, contact Hailey Goplen at Hailey.Goplen@ndsu.edu or (701) 231-8566.