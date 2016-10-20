'Boo at NDSU' planned for Oct. 27
FARGO—The North Dakota State University Volunteer Network and NDSU Residence Life are planning the third annual "Boo! at NDSU" Halloween children's carnival and trick-or-treating event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Mathew Living Learning Center and various residence halls across campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
At Mathew Living Learning Center, student groups will organize booths, games and crafts for children and families to enjoy. The Office of Residence Life will open many of residence halls across campus for trick-or-treating in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Parking will be available in the FA and HR lots north and east of the Mathew Living Learning Center. Maps of the residence halls participating in trick-or-treating will be available at the carnival.
For more information, contact Hailey Goplen at Hailey.Goplen@ndsu.edu or (701) 231-8566.