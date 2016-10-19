With good behavior in prison, Lloyd D. Johnson, 25, could be released after serving about 27 years.

A Clay County District Court jury in July found Johnson guilty of six counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting at 202 5th St. N.W. in Dilworth on Halloween 2015.

The jury found that Johnson was among a group of people who tried to force their way into the apartment before shooting into the home.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Fritz handed down a sentence that was in line with what prosecutor Pam Harris recommended. Harris told the court Johnson has refused to show remorse for an incident she said could have resulted in several deaths.

"He is a man who is a significant risk to public safety," Harris said.

Johnson spoke during the hearing, telling Judge Fritz he couldn't be apologetic for something he didn't do, and he said he didn't believe he received a fair trial.

Johnson's attorney, Ken Kludt, told the judge Johnson plans an appeal.

Outside the courtroom, Johnson's mother, Cassandra Eubanks, said her son was railroaded.

"He had no defense in there," she said.

The attack last Halloween involved intruders who wore masks, but people inside the apartment told investigators they recognized two of the assailants, one of whom was identified as Johnson, according to court documents.

Although the apartment was peppered with bullets, no one inside was hit.

A co-defendant, Lenard D. Wells, was acquitted on six counts of second-degree attempted murder in a separate Clay County District Court trial.

Harris said after Wednesday's sentencing that she was pleased with the outcome, and believed the conviction and sentence would survive any appeals.

During the hearing, Harris read a letter written by a female victim in the case who said she suffers from post-traumatic stress because of the attack, and with Halloween again approaching her fear is increasing.

"I'm terrified of masks," the woman wrote in her victim impact statement.