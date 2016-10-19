New American Job Fair set Oct. 20 at Moorhead Center Mall

The job fair is free for new Americans.

Confirmed employers are: Advantage Solutions, C'mon Inn Fargo, Cardinal I.G., Chipotle, Concordia College, Courtyard by Marriott, Essentia Health, Eventide, Family Fare, Home Instead Senior Care, MATBUS, Moorhead Public Schools, Q'doba, Red River Commodities, Sam's Club, Sanford and Spherion. Other organizations that will be in attendance but not hiring are FM Community Circle, Growing Together and M State.

The event is co-sponsored by the Moorhead Business Association, the Afro American Development Association, the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program and Job Service North Dakota.

For more information, visit " target="_blank">tinyurl.com/jgrqwq9.