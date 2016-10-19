Man in Minnesota birthday shooting case goes to trial

Jury members were selected Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Pennington County District Court, and they will decide if there is enough evidence to convict 24-year-old Trevor Lee Brown of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, all felonies.

The charges were filed Aug. 11, 2015, after the Pennington County Sheriff's Department arrested Brown after Ryan Houle of Thief River Falls was shot twice in the chest. Deputies responded at 2:37 a.m. Aug. 9, 2015, to Houle's residence in the 13200 block of 190th Avenue Southeast, about 5 miles southeast of Thief River Falls, where a fight between two other people broke out during a birthday party, according to court documents.

During the fight, Brown fired a shot into the ceiling, a witness told investigators. That's when Houle tackled Brown and a witness said she heard two or three more shots being fired.

Another witness said he also heard the gunshots before seeing Houle lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest. Brown was holding the gun, according to a criminal complaint.

Brown left the house, but officers arrested him the same day in Goodridge, Minn., a city about 20 miles east of Thief River Falls. He told investigators he brought a handgun to the party and shot Houle, according to court documents.

Houle underwent surgery for a collapsed lung after the shooting. Though he was in serious condition, he survived.

The reckless discharge count carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $5,000, and the other two charges each are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He has been held on a $200,000 bond. It doesn't appear that he has entered a plea regarding the charges, according to court records.

The trial is scheduled to extend through next week, with the prosecution expected to make its case against Brown first.