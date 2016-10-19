Driver injured in Otter Tail County rollover
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn.—A driver was injured in a rollover on U.S. Highway 10 in Otter Tail County on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado was westbound on Highway 10 when it ran off the right side of the road just before noon near milepost 68, overcorrected and swerved across westbound lanes of traffic.
The vehicle was totaled after rolling in the median and landing on its wheels.
An accident report released Wednesday afternoon didn't identify the driver or their injuries.