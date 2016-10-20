St. Andrew's Society program Nov. 5

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and will be an opportunity to enjoy the tartans some guests will be wearing. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and will include haggis, neeps, champit tatties, Scottish Ale-braised beef, scones and shortbread.

The program will include a view of the many tartan shields placed around the dining room, presentation of the haggis and a recitation of the "Ode to A Haggis," performances by the Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums Band, Scottish lore and traditional Scottish dancing by members of the Minnesota Scottish Celtic Dance Association, St. Paul.

For ticket information, call (218) 287-1646 before Nov. 1.