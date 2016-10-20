Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man arrested after allegedly using fire extinguisher in brawl with roommate

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:19 a.m.

    MOORHEAD, Minn. - A man is in the Clay County jail after an early morning brawl between roommates.

    Officers were called to an apartment at 1338 4th Ave. S in Moorhead at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

    They found 45-year-old John Knoll with significant injuries to his head and body.

    The apartment was heavily damaged. Police say there was blood everywhere and several objects, including a fire extinguisher, were used in the assault.

    45-year-old Raymond Jacobson was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

    He also could face charges for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

    Knoll is having surgery for his injuries.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimemoorheadminnesota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness