They found 45-year-old John Knoll with significant injuries to his head and body.

The apartment was heavily damaged. Police say there was blood everywhere and several objects, including a fire extinguisher, were used in the assault.

45-year-old Raymond Jacobson was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

He also could face charges for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Knoll is having surgery for his injuries.