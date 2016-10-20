Ron Kerner has set up the walk-through "scare experience," open weekends in October, in the woods near his home by Fair Oaks Golf Course at the northeast edge of town.

A portion of the proceeds are going to Camp Good Mourning, Kerner said. That's a grief camp for children and teens who have experienced the death of a loved one, and is sponsored by the Altru Health System.

"We raised $1,200 for Camp Good Mourning last year," he said.

The theme of the walk-through is horror movies, so visitors confront frightening scenes from films such as Stephen King's "It" movie, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Nightmare on Elm Street."

Some of the scenes involve special lighting and animatronics, robotic devices used to emulate a human or animal.

Cost is $10 per person.

The location is 5 Golf Course Road in Grafton. Hours are from from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays and Sundays in October and on Oct. 31.

A much tamer, daytime children's walkthrough for trick-or-treating is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, the day before Halloween.

"It's another day for kids to wear their costumes," Kerner said. "There'll be no live scare actors. We don't want to give the kids nightmares."

Cost for the kids' event is a food item for the Walsh County Food Pantry.