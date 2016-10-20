Murder suspect slated for trial in Enderlin shooting
LISBON, N.D. — Paul Miller, the suspect charged in the fatal shooting of an Enderlin man, is set to go to trial in March.
Miller, 28, of Enderlin has pleaded not guilty in Ransom County District Court to felony charges of murder and reckless endangerment. His jury trial is scheduled to run from March 20 to 31, according to court records.
Miller remains behind bars in connection with the death of William "Billy" Holladay Jr., who was shot and killed while walking on an Enderlin sidewalk early on Feb. 7.