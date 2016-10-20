Search
    Verizon revenue drops as subscriber additions disappoint

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:14 p.m.
    The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier that has agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's core business, reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday as it discounted heavily to attract subscribers.

    Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.62 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Total operating revenue fell to $30.94 billion from $33.16 billion.

