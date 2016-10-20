Search
    Murder suspect slated for trial in Enderlin, N.D., shooting

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:01 p.m.
    In this file photo, attorney Cash Aaland confers with Paul Miller during his initial appearance at the Ransom County Courthouse in Lisbon, N.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016.Rick Abbott / The Forum

    LISBON, N.D. — Paul Miller, the suspect charged in the fatal shooting of an Enderlin man, is set to go to trial in March.

    Miller, 28, of Enderlin has pleaded not guilty in Ransom County District Court to felony charges of murder and reckless endangerment. His jury trial is scheduled to run from March 20 to 31, according to court records.

    Miller remains behind bars in connection with the death of William "Billy" Holladay Jr., who was shot and killed while walking on an Enderlin sidewalk early on Feb. 7.

