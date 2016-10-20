Fargo man found not guilty of sexual contact with two girls

Jason Orbeck, 42, was accused of having sexual contact in 2014 with two girls, one who was 16 or 17 and another who was 10 or 11. The girls were both known to Orbeck.

Orbeck's attorney, Tatum O'Brien Lindbo, said her client testified at trial and denied the allegations, presenting timecards from work as an alibi.

The jury of 10 men and two women began deliberating at 10 a.m. Thursday and reached not-guilty verdicts shortly before 4:30 p.m.

One charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, and the other had a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, O'Brien Lindbo said.