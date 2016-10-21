Volunteers are also needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on collection day Monday, Dec. 12, and distribution day Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Location on these days is the Salem Evangelical Free Church, 1111 30th Ave. S., Moorhead.

To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/jynsnk9. For more information, call (701) 293-6462 or visit www.myfirstlink.org.