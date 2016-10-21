FirstLink seeks volunteers for Giving Tree of Hope, Toys for Tots
FARGO—FirstLink needs businesses, churches, service clubs, neighborhood groups and individuals to help volunteer at the Giving Tree of Hope and Toys for Tots booth at the West Acres mall, 902 13th Ave. S., from Monday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 11.
Volunteers are also needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on collection day Monday, Dec. 12, and distribution day Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Location on these days is the Salem Evangelical Free Church, 1111 30th Ave. S., Moorhead.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/jynsnk9. For more information, call (701) 293-6462 or visit www.myfirstlink.org.