Many neighbors at 1108 Belsly Blvd say they're scared, with some going so far as to move out after hearing about Tuesday's attack.

Police say the victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, he's the third to be sent to the hospital after two violent assaults in two days.

"Some of our friends are talking; they don't sleep well at night because of that incident," said one resident.

Neighbors are shaken after hearing about four men attacking another at 1108 Belsly Boulevard.

Police say the men tried to break into another apartment, but they didn't run away when police were called.

"These individuals left, they encountered another tenant, assaulted him, robbed him, and forced him into his apartment," said Lt. Tory Jacobson, Moorhead Police Department.

The four men allegedly held the neighbor in his own apartment and beat him with a baseball bat while hiding from police.

This isn't the only serious act of violence we've seen in Moorhead this week, just a couple of days after the incident on Belsly Boulevard, an argument on 4th Avenue ends in bloodshed.

Police say they responded around 1:30 Thursday morning to a fight between two roommates.

When they arrived, the apartment was covered in blood.

"A number of things in the apartment were used as weapons during this altercation; including glass items, a knife, a broom," said Lt. Jacobson.

A fire extinguisher was also allegedly sprayed during the attack and the victim, 45-year-old John Noll has serious knife wounds.

Noll's injuries sent him to the hospital, and he needs surgery.

Police say the aggressor in the roommate attack is 41-year-old Raymond Jacobson.

He's in Clay County Jail Thursday night for obstructing legal process, domestic assault, and assault with a deadly weapon; a felony.