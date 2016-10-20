During a voter forum Thursday, Oct. 20, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Red River, candidates from southeastern Fargo's District 46 urged completion of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project and answered questions.

The event became heated at times, including when asked how the state can assist the rapidly growing diverse communities and the increase of English language learners.

Republican Rep. Jim Kasper said the question applies directly to Fargo and is a "tremendous cost" to citizens.

"I don't know the answer to the dilemma of the diversity because on the one hand, we have people saying we need diversity, we need more in the workforce," he said. "On the other hand, our property taxes are part of what is helping to pay for it."

Republican House candidate Shannon Roers Jones said the rise of ELLs is creating "a bit of a burden" for teachers and school administrators because some of the students don't have any exposure to English.

"I think we should be looking at kind of an upfront probationary education place where they can be immersed in the language, but not a part of the regular classroom for a period of time until they get some sufficient understanding of the language," she said.

She later clarified she wasn't saying they "don't deserve to be here," but the "burden" is on teaching staff.

Jim Roers, the Republican Senate candidate, said Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's recent request for more information on refugees resettled here was "spot on."

"We need to do the due diligence that Dave Piepkorn was proposing," he said, later clarifying that maybe refugees aren't a cost to the community but it still needs to be looked into.

Democrats disagreed, with Sen. George Sinner saying 85 percent of the roughly 7,000 New Americans in Fargo are employed and only 28 percent of ELL students in the public school system here are refugees.

"It's not a great number," he said.

House candidate Kirsten Diederich became emotional as she said the community should "embrace" and "help" them.

"I'm sorry, you're wrong," she said. "They're not a burden. We can work with them. We have to work with them, and we will."

Fellow House candidate Dan Fisher echoed her comments, saying they benefit the city.

"Immigration and diversity is the raw material of workforce development in our community," he said.