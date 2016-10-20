But even before the joke, the reception to Trump's speech was frosty. In an event that, in the past, has served as an occasion for candidates to poke fun at one another, as well as themselves, Trump went into attack mode, saying, "She got kicked off the Watergate commission. How corrupt do you have to be to get kicked off the Watergate commission? Pretty corrupt."

At one point, while he was getting booed, Trump responded, "That's okay, I don't know who they're angry at, Hillary, you or I."

Host Al Smith IV tried to set a more lighthearted tone for the evening, telling Clinton there were "titans" of Wall Street present at the dinner there "to write big checks" but warned her "not so fast, don't forget the children."

"Even though there's a man sitting next to you in a robe, you're not in a locker room, so please watch your language," Smith IV joked about Trump, a clear reference to a 2005 video in which Trump is heard speaking crudely about women, which he later called locker-room "talk."

Earlier he joked to the crowd that Trump asked Clinton how she was before dinner and she said, "I'm fine. Now get out of the ladies dressing room."

And he added: "The Catholic Church is not the largest tax exempt landlord here tonight."

Trump did make a few jokes at his own expense, bringing up allegations that his wife plagiarized her speech at the Republican National Convention. "Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it, and then Melania gives exact same speech and people get on her case," he said.

Or, "They say when you do this kind of event you start out with a self deprecating joke. Some thought this would be tough for me, but the truth is I am actually a modest person.

Clinton was able to get in some jabs about her opponent, as well. "Some look at Statue of Liberty and see a symbol," she said. "Donald sees a 4. Or maybe a 5 if she loses the torch and tablet and changes her hair."

She also said, "It's amazing I'm up here after Donald. I didn't think he'd be OK with a peaceful transition of power."

In another dig at Trump: "Donald, I enjoyed listening to your speech. I will also enjoy listening to Mike Pence denying you ever gave it," she says.

Noting that Trump said she should be drug tested before the latest debate, she said, "I am flattered that Donald feels I used some kind of performance enhancer. Actually I did, it's called preparation.

And they shook hands at the end. Wow.

The dinner comes just one night after an acrimonious final presidential debate, where Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman," and Clinton repeated her attacks on Trump's temperament.