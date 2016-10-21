Charging documents allege that Haiman was physically assaulted by both defendants and executed by Thoresen in retaliation for an alleged sexual assault of Greniger.

The grand jury indicted each defendant on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. If convicted, the first-degree charges carry mandatory life sentences.

In Minnesota, first-degree murder charges can only be brought by a grand jury, which meets in secret. The indictments were unsealed in State District Court in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Both defendants remain in the Itasca County Jail and are set to be arraigned on the new charges Friday.

Thoresen's bail had earlier been set at $1 million with conditions or $2 million without, while Greniger's was set at $100,000 with conditions or $200,000 without.

According to the court documents:

Haiman's body was found in the Ball Club area of rural Itasca County in late June, several days after he was reported missing. Authorities said he had been fatally assaulted with a baseball bat, knife and machete.

Greniger told investigators that she was upset when Haiman made plans to visit the apartment she shared with Thoresen on June 20 because of the alleged assault that occurred days earlier.

She admitted that she and Thoresen assaulted Haiman when he arrived, tying him up with a rope and punching him repeatedly, breaking his nose in the process.

Greniger reported that she then left the apartment with the two men to look for drugs. She said they smoked marijuana and meth and went for a drive in the woods in Haiman's car, with Thoresen driving.

Greniger told investigators that Thoresen stopped the vehicle in a wooded area, claiming to have mechanical issues.

She said the men went to look under the hood when Thoresen struck Haiman with a baseball bat and stabbed him multiple times with what she described as a "large black knife." She said Thoresen then grabbed a knife from Haiman's belt loop and cut off his head.

Police said Greniger reported that her boyfriend then disposed of Haiman's body in the woods and drove home to clean up. The machete was later found under the bed in the couple's Grand Rapids apartment.