NDSU hosting robotics competition Oct. 21, 22

The NDSU College of Engineering is hosting the Bison BEST Robotics Competition Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bentson-Bunker Fieldhouse. This is the 10th year NDSU has hosted the event, which is free and open to the public.

BEST, which stands for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology, offers hands-on, real-world, engineering-based experience to middle and high school students. The mission of BEST Robotics is to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as STEM, through participation in a sports-like science and engineering-based robotics competition.

A live stream of the event will be available at www.clrobotics.com.

NDSU also is scheduled to host the Northern Plains BEST Robotics regional championship Dec. 1-3. It will feature the 36 top teams from six BEST Robotics competition hub events in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

For more information about the competition, contact Holly Erickson at (701) 231-7697 or holly.erickson//tinyurl.com/zjnubrr.