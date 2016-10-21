Search
    Police searching for missing Grand Forks man

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:09 p.m.
    Keith S. Ray

    GRAND FORKS - Police here are seeking the public's assistance in finding a local man last seen Thursday night.

    Police say Keith S. Ray, 22, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Brett Johnson told the Herald Ray's fiancee called Friday morning after not hearing from him throughout the night. His last location was unknown by police Friday morning.

    Ray is white and has long brown hair.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000, use the Submit a Tip button online, or download the Tip411 app.

