Prescription take-back service Oct. 22 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD—A prescription take-back program will accept unused and expired medications on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Moorhead.
The Main Avenue Hornbachers, 101 11 St. S., will participate from 10 a.m. to noon; and the South Hornbachers, 950 40 Ave. S., will participate from noon to 2 p.m.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Pills can be left in a bottle or put in a zip-close bag. Liquids should be sealed in a bottle and secured in a zip-close bag. No needles are to be put into the lock box.
The program is sponsored by the Moorhead Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.