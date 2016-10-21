Reile's Acres receives $55,000 city park grant
CARRINGTON, N.D.—The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District's Recreation Committee recently awarded a $55,000 matching recreation grant to the city of Reile's Acres to develop a new city park.
The committee awarded matching recreation grants to 11 projects totaling $184,460. Projects varied from developing a walking trail to installing playground equipment. To date, the program has awarded $4.6 million in matching recreation grants since the program's inception in 1990.
The next deadline for recreation grant applications is April 1.
For more information, contact Merri Mooridian at (701) 652-3194, gdcd@gdcd.org or P.O. Box 140, Carrington, N.D. 58421.