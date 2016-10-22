PATH hosts Trunk or Treat Oct. 25 in Fargo

Trunk or Treat provides a safe opportunity for kids and families to trick-or-treat. PATH employees and foster parents will decorate the trunks of their cars with various Halloween themes to transform the parking lot into a mini-neighborhood for trick-or-treaters. The event also raises awareness about the need for foster parents in the area.

The event will feature a Halloween-themed photo station where kids can take pictures in their costumes. For more information, visit pathinc.org or call 701-280-9545.