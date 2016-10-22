PATH hosts Trunk or Treat Oct. 25 in Fargo
FARGO—PATH, a private, nonprofit organization that provides treatment foster care and behavioral health services, is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the parking lot of PATH's headquarters, 1202 Westrac Drive S.
Trunk or Treat provides a safe opportunity for kids and families to trick-or-treat. PATH employees and foster parents will decorate the trunks of their cars with various Halloween themes to transform the parking lot into a mini-neighborhood for trick-or-treaters. The event also raises awareness about the need for foster parents in the area.
The event will feature a Halloween-themed photo station where kids can take pictures in their costumes. For more information, visit pathinc.org or call 701-280-9545.