Thief River Falls man pleads guilty in shooting case

Three days after his trial started, Trevor Lee Brown, 24, ended more than a year of court filings and delays by pleading guilty Friday in Pennington County District Court to first-degree assault, a felony. His attorney, Blair Nelson, filed a Norgaard plea for Brown, meaning the defendant is unable to recall the facts of the case.

Brown was arrested last year after the Pennington County Sheriff's Department responded at 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2015, to the 13200 block of 190th Avenue Southeast, about 5 miles southeast of Thief River Falls, where they found a wounded Ryan Houle of Thief River Falls lying on a barn floor.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out during a birthday party there, according to court documents. After firing a shot into the ceiling, Brown was tackled by Houle, witnesses said. The struggle ended with more gunshots, and Houle suffering two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Witnesses said they heard the gun go off two or three times, adding Brown was holding the gun when it all ended.

Brown left the residence but was arrested the same day in Goodridge, Minn., about 20 miles east of Thief River Falls. He told investigators he brought a handgun to the party and shot Houle, according to court documents.