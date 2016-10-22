Nepali Tihar Celebration Oct. 30 at Sanctuary in Fargo

Tihar is a festival of lights gathering of family members and Nepali trick-or-treating. The event will include an introduction of Nepali cultures, cultural dances (from Nepal, India, Somalia, Haiti and many more countries), food from Everest Tikka House and brief speeches from guest speakers including the presidents of North Dakota State University, Concordia College, Sanford Health and more.

For more information, visit https://nepaleseinfargo.com.