Spring start now seen for Fargo’s Block 9 downtown tower

The size and complexity of the project, and the need to maximize the limited staging area available for the project required a shift in the construction timetable, said Scott Neal, president of the PROffutt Limited Partnership.

“This shift will ensure all stakeholder requirements are met and provide sufficient time to complete all plans across the entities involved, which include R.D. Offutt Company/RDO Equipment Co., Kilbourne Group, TMI Hospitality, and the City of Fargo,” Neil said in a statement emailed by RDO Equipment.

Construction is expected to take about two years to complete, said Fred Hudson, RDO’s director of communications.

Fargo city commissioners in May approved $15.5 million in tax breaks over 25 years for the project. The city will also take out a $15 million loan to help Block 9 finance a 340-car garage and redo the plaza on the east side of Broadway between Second and Third avenues north.

Block 9 is backed by Kilbourne Group, RDO and TMI Hospitality, the hotel partner. Kilbourne Group is owned by Doug Burgum, the Republican candidate for North Dakota governor.

In May, the tower was envisioned to be about as tall at the nearby Radisson Hotel.

Documents shared with the City Commission show that beyond offices, other parts of the project included: condominiums in the million-dollar range on floors 13-17, a fifth-floor ballroom that could hold 350-400 people for weddings and business meetings, skyway access, the creation of 560 new jobs and a European hotel on floors 8 to 11.

If changes to the plans include cutbacks in the size of the project, the size of the tax breaks could change, said Fargo Planning Director Jim Gilmour.

“If there’s a significant cutback, I think the agreement would need to be amended because (the agreement) references approximately so much square footage,” he said.

For example, if the project were to be halved in size, “I think the City Commission would review it again,” Gilmour said. “If a smaller project would be approved, the tax incentives are on what you build, so if you build less, you automatically get less incentives.”