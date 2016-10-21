Admitted Downwind killer testifies Friday in Rossbach trial

Cimmarusti’s testimony, during the fourth day of Rossbach’s trial, was punctuated by multiple accusations from Rossbach’s attorney Kassius Benson that Cimmarusti was lying. Cimmarusti first named Rossbach as an accomplice in December; Rossbach has maintained his innocence ever since.

Rossbach, 32, of Bemidji is charged with one count of aiding an offender in connection with Downwind’s death. He was arrested Dec. 9, 2015, shortly after Cimmarusti confessed to killing Downwind, 31, of Redby. In his guilty plea, Cimmarusti said that Rossbach and Christopher Davis, 28, of St. Paul helped him transport Downwind’s body to an area northwest of Bemidji where they burned and buried it.

Cimmarusti, 40, of Bemidji, repeated that testimony in court Friday, often crying. He said that after Davis travelled to Bemidji from the Twin Cities to help him, Davis left Cimmarusti’s house and returned with Rossbach. Cimmarusti claimed that he believed the three men would go to the police, but that Rossbach told him to think about his children.

During questioning by the prosecution, Cimmarusti tried to explain why Downwind’s body was found with a cord around her neck when Cimmarusti had claimed he choked her with his hands. Cimmarusti testified that while he was waiting for Davis to arrive at his home he tried to make it look like Downwind had hung herself by wrapping the cord around her neck.

Benson’s questions focused on Cimmarusti’s past lies and a plea deal that required him to testify against Rossbach in order to receive a lesser sentence.

“You’re not even Cimmarusti out there, you’re a number,” Benson said of Cimmarusti’s time incarcerated, before asking whether Cimmarusti liked prison.

“Nobody likes prison,” Cimmarusti said.

Cimmarusti stuck to his story that Rossbach was present at the burial site through Benson’s claims of untruthfulness.

“What’s there to lie about?” Cimmarusti asked.

Marciano Guerra, the man who drove Christopher Davis to Bemidji the night of Downwind’s murder, also testified Friday. Guerra said he drove Davis to Cimmarusti’s house and waited in the car while Davis went inside. Davis returned to the car and Guerra drove them to another house about 10 minutes away where he said they picked up a third man, who he could not identify.

“He doesn’t look like the was the person that got in the car,” Guerra said when asked whether he could identify Rossbach. Guerra testified that he drove the two men to Walmart, then back to Cimmarusti’s house where he watched Cimmarusti’s children while Cimmarusti, Davis and the third man left the house.

When Cimmarusti and Davis returned, Guerra said, they smelled “like they went out to a bonfire or smoked a cigarette.”

Rossbach’s trial will resume Monday, when prosecutors said they will likely rest their case.