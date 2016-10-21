But during brief moments, the white noise was interrupted by bursts of what might have sounded like … a girl’s voice?

“There’s a voice that says, ‘Mom,’’’ Navarre said after one such outburst as he stood in an upstairs bedroom of the Comstock House, 506 8th St. S., in Moorhead, a Victorian home built in 1883 that stands as a showcase of what domestic life was like in Moorhead more than a century ago.

Navarre, along with Nichole Backlund, was scanning rooms and hallways for signs of the paranormal while elsewhere in the house about 25 members of the public listened intently as two other investigators of the inexplicable -- Kaci Johnson and Matt Rasmussen -- talked about things that go bump in the night.

“If you’ve ever been touched by a ghost, it’s something you don’t soon forget,” Rasmussen told his audience, relating the time he believes the spirit of a drowned child ran icy fingers down his arm.

One of Johnson’s stories was about an investigation she conducted in a graveyard during which she said she heard a disembodied voice speak a name aloud.

When she looked around, Johnson said she saw a tombstone with the same name on it.

“I just got chills thinking about it again,” she said.

Rasmussen and Johnson spent part of Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the Comstock House checking for “anomalies of the paranormal kind” using a variety of instruments, including a device that detects and measures electromagnetic fields.

In addition to the house, they visited the nearby Prairie Home Cemetery, checking for anything -- unusual.

And, according to Johnson and Rasmussen, they found it, with both locations yielding strong energy readings that couldn’t be explained once modern sources of electromagnetic radiation, such as cellphones, were ruled out.

“They seemed to be actually following me around,” Johnson said of the entities that her devices hinted were there but could not be seen.

Johnson, who is a graduate student at North Dakota State University, and Rasmussen, a self-described professional ghost hunter, are both from the Iron Range.

Navarre and Backlund live in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The founder of a group called the Spirit Road Paranormal Society, Navarre said their goal is not to prove that supernatural beings are real, but to tell their stories to the rest of the world.

“We know spirits exist,” he said.

For Navarre, some interactions with the great beyond have been scary; such as the times he was scratched or pushed down by someone or something he couldn’t see.

He said during an investigation at Fort Snelling in Minnesota, spirits threw rocks at him.

But Friday evening at the Comstock House proved to be more interesting than unnerving, he said, stating that the home’s historically preserved nature was fertile ground for the paranormal.

“The setting is very awesome,” he said. “These are still the original items that the owners actually used.”

Navarre added that the Halloween season is always a stimulating time for ghost hunters.

“The veil between our world and the spirit world is at the thinnest,” Navarre said.

