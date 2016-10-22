Police received a call at about 5:20 a.m. that protesters were on a construction site south of Mandan, far off of Highway 1806 in a field, according to Donnell Preskey, a spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

Preskey said four protesters were found attached to a personal vehicle that had been driven onto the construction site. She said they proceeded to park their vehicle, slash its tires and attached themselves to it.

“There’s a very large group of protesters (who) walked from Highway 1806 to the site,” Preskey said.

She estimated the crowd being at about 200. While total numbers were not identified, Preskey said all available officers were called in to respond.

Charges against those arrested include criminal trespass and engaging in a riot, the latter being a charge that has been leveled increasingly in recent demonstrations by protesters as a more proactive law enforcement response has been undertaken.

Highway 1806 was closed south of Mandan this morning as a result of the protest.

Saturday’s protest brings the number of arrests made since August to more than 160.

Work on the 1,172-mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline has been going on since state regulatory approval was granted earlier this year. The project is to run from North Dakota to Illinois with a nearly $3.8 billion cost and will have a capacity of 470,000 barrels per day and the ability to be increased to 570,000 daily barrels once completed.

Through September construction work on the North Dakota portion of the project was close to 90 percent complete.

Protesters that have been camping in Morton County are concerned over potential impacts to the Missouri River, where a crossing under the riverbed less than a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation boundary is planned.