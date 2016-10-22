Fire, smoke damage Moorhead home

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a home that was occupied by six people as well as several dogs and cats.

All of the people and animals escaped the fire, though one dog was resuscitated after inhaling smoke.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which had started in a main floor bedroom, but heavy smoke damage will leave the home unlivable for a time, the report said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the report said.