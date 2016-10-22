Out of pain, beauty

Since reinventing his approach to creating tattoos a few years ago, Wallin said he has been doing some of the most rewarding work of his career.

"Even after a seven-hour session, you can see the smile on their face. You can't beat that feeling when you can provide that for someone," said Wallin, who gave a presentation of his work to other tattoo artists as well as cancer survivors on Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo that continues today at Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., in Fargo.

Wallin and his wife, Toni, operate a tattoo parlor in Minneapolis called Twilight Tattoo and they also run parlor in San Diego, Calif.

"Shane does the artwork and I do everything else," Toni Wallin said, adding that one of her jobs is getting to know clients and their stories.

As her husband showed slides of tattoos he had provided for breast cancer survivors, Toni Wallin shared the women's backgrounds, including that of one client who had survived cancer several times.

"Every person's situation is different. It's a really fun process,," Toni Wallin said.

Shane Wallin said he knew his career was going to change after doing his first tattoo for a cancer survivor and seeing how much it meant to his client.

"It had a huge impact on me and what my artwork could do for someone's life," said Wallin, who both donates his time when providing tattoos for cancer survivors and also does paid work.

His images range from extremely realistic nipples to expansive tattoos of flowers, feathers and other motifs that may cover one or both breasts and extend to other parts of the body.

Wallin said that while his clients may at first be reluctant to consider larger-sized tattoos, many end up being glad they did.

"Make it bold, make it bright. Take it to some other areas," Wallin told the other artists in the room Saturday.

The Wallins' tattoo parlor in California devotes much of its time to doing mastectomy tattoos, while the Minneapolis location sets aside one day a month for doing nipples exclusively.

Holly Thomas, a tattoo artist from Las Vegas who has done some post-mastectomy tattoos, was impressed with images the Wallins presented on Saturday.

"It's pretty amazing," she said..

Janell Meier, of Fargo, agreed.

A breast cancer survivor, Meier received tattoos from Shane Wallin during a two-hour session with him Saturday.

"I really felt complete," Meier said, adding that Wallin's skills helped her to "close that part of my (breast) reconstruction."

Stacie Zuern, of Hazen, N.D., also planned to get tattoo work from Wallin, stating that after giving it a lot of thought she had decided on a lotus flower.

Zuern said the beauty of Wallin's tattoos was an example of how something positive can come from something negative.

Emily Anderson, of Fargo, who was also in line to get tattoo treatment from Wallin over the weekend, said she had taken his sensibilities to heart as far as the size of the tattoo she wanted.

"Big and beautiful," she said, referring to a caterpillar and butterfly tattoo she planned on getting.