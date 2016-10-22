Birds quiet in pheasant country

Then, again, they might not, says Aaron Robinson, State Game and Fish upland biologist.

Robinson said it was clear going into the season that the coveted and beautiful game birds were going to be thinner on the ground this year than last and what disappointed hunters are finding out there squares with his pre-season target.

"We're getting lots of reports from unhappy hunters," Robinson said this week, as the season approaches its third weekend.

He expects the total number of birds killed by January to hang around the half-million mark, somewhere in the range of 20 percent lower than last year and about half what it was back in the heyday.

Two main factors are in play this year. One is that an early-season drought caused a lot of ranchers to move into Conservation Reserve Program country and bale the grass and alfalfa cover for critical hay stores.

"On a lot of that CRP, there's no cover on it," Robinson said. "There was a lot of private land that got hayed, and it's difficult to find birds."

On the other hand, the enrolled conservation acres are a big part of the overall hunting scene and Robinson said the department supports whatever landowners decide is their best management strategy.

A second factor is tied to the first, in that the early drought led to a low survival of pheasant chicks.

"The clutch was lower. Overall, there're fewer birds out there. The further east you go, the better it gets, but that's the story for the southwest," he said.

Jerry Sprecher, owner of Scorpion's Bar and restaurant in Mott, said he's not exactly the lonely Maytag repairman prototype, but he sure is noticing the lack of customers this year.

"Other years, I'd go out front and see license plates from dozens of different states. Now, there's maybe six or seven cars," Sprecher said. "It's not crazy like it used to be. It's not very good."

What's tough is that the small town economies of western North Dakota rely on pheasant season to get them through the quiet winter months.

"I don't buy like I used to and order a lot of stock. I just don't," he said.

In Regent, late afternoon, a few locals and a mix of hunters were enjoying a cold beer and a burger at the Cannonball Saloon.

Jesse Phillips, who was managing the bar, echoed Sprecher.

"It's pretty dead for the most part. This is my third year, and it's definitely the quietest year. We prepared and had extra people lined up to work, but now it's just me," he said.

Things could pick up this weekend and going forward. Some hunters want to avoid the opening weekend, while non-resident hunters have to wait out the first week to get on PLOTS and wildlife management areas. Others prefer to wait until it's reliably colder and birds are moved out of the thick corn and sunflowers.

Doug Bolte, of rural Regent, a guide for the Regent-based Cannonball Co. pheasant outfitter, was in the saloon visiting with a group he'd worked with that day. He said birds are sporadic — some days the customers get their limit in a hurry and the next, it might take all day.

"The hail through here didn't help either," Bolte said.

Sprecher said he's noticed hunters on the whole are becoming an older group and maybe more prone to early lights out rather than enjoying small town hospitality after the hunt. He says things might improve if Game and Fish offered non-resident hunters unlimited hunting for a higher license fee, instead of the current $122 license that's limited to 14 days, split in half, with at least a week in between hunts. There is no limit to how many times a non-resident can buy that license in a season, however.

There are other factors, too. Some hunters have purchased land or a "hunting" house and don't go downtown for food and companionship after a day in the field, Phillips said.

Ron Pomeroy, a retired businessman and now rancher in Wyoming, is a good example. He has a second home in Regent and purchased farm land near Regent several years ago. He's been developing the land for habitat with CRP and has segued from being a longtime Cannonball Co. customer to relying on his own property. He offers three hunting excursions for auction; two to benefit the Wild Sheep Foundation and a third for a children's hospital in Denver.

"They've never sold for less than $3,000 on up to $10,000 — one is going on right now," Pomeroy said.

He's been coming to the Regent area for a couple of decades and said he's noticed a pattern of good and not-so-good years.

"Over time, it's always been up and down. A lot of it's weather-related and it's been off the last two to three years. Some of that's due to loss of CRP land," he said.

Mott Motel owner Shonna Perkins said her 19-room motel at the edge of Mott is booked solid until after Thanksgiving with hunters from Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Minnesota and customers are bringing in birds to clean.

"Some are having good luck, some are not. But somebody's getting birds because the freezers we have for customers are full," she said.

Robinson said he, too, sees plenty of hunters out and about, though not like past years. He said he's satisfied with the present non-resident license restrictions.

"We probably could make more money in this, but it's not about that. This is a public resource for the residents of North Dakota. They pay taxes and live here year-round. Our philosophy is that we take care of and protect our hunters from North Dakota," Robinson said.